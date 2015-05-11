Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cancer Drug Spending Tops $100 Billion

by Rick Mullin
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Total global spending on oncology drugs has increased by an average of 6.5% annually over the past five years, pushing the total in 2014 to more than $100 billion, according to a report published last week by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics, the research arm of the health care data firm IMS Health. The effectiveness of new cancer drugs, combined with early diagnosis, has led to longer duration of treatment, which has significantly increased global spending, according to the report. IMS notes that targeted therapies—drugs designed to treat specific populations identified as receptive—are steadily increasing their share of the market, growing at an average of more than 14% annually for the past five years. The effect of drug price increases, however, is unclear, according to Murray Aitken, executive director of the IMS Institute. “It’s difficult to exactly disentangle price from volume,” Aitken says, “but what we can see is that in 2014, the largest contributor to growth in spending on cancer drugs came from the sales of newly launched drugs, followed by an increased volume of existing brands, and then price increases on brands.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The new drugs of 2019
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AbbVie’s Humira held onto top spot despite biosimilar threat
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Return On Pharma R&D Spending Hits New Low In 2015

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE