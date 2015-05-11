Advertisement

Environment

DOE Settles Cases On Nuclear Safety

by Jessica Morrison
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DOE
DOE’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant stopped accepting shipments after a radiation leak in 2014.
Photo shows a shipment of waste arriving at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico.
Credit: DOE
DOE's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant stopped accepting shipments after a radiation leak in 2014.

The Department of Energy last month settled New Mexico’s allegations of safety violations at DOE’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). Under the terms of the settlement, valued at an estimated $73.25 million, DOE will provide support for infrastructure projects that it calls “mutually beneficial.” This includes $34 million to improve transportation routes to and around WIPP; up to $12 million to improve DOE-owned roads at LANL that are used to transport nuclear waste to WIPP; and $10 million to upgrade aging water infrastructure at the laboratory. WIPP is the nation’s only repository for defense nuclear waste, but it remains closed after a radiation leak last year.

