Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fungus And Flowers Bring Spring Showers

Atmospheric Science: Pollen and fungus fragments nucleate water droplets and ice to help form clouds

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Geophys. Rev. Lett.
Small oak pollen fragments (top) and an intact pollen grain.
Micrographs of intact and broken pollen particles.
Credit: Geophys. Rev. Lett.
Small oak pollen fragments (top) and an intact pollen grain.

April showers bring May flowers, but the reverse may also be true. Two studies show that pollen and fungus-generated material broken up into nanometer-sized fragments effectively nucleate water droplets and ice in lab experiments, suggesting that such particles play an important role in seeding clouds and promoting precipitation (Geophys. Res. Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/2015gl064060; Sci. Rep. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/srep08082). Researchers had previously looked at micrometer-scale pollen grains and fungal spores and concluded that they were too large in size and too few in number to have much effect on clouds. Breaking up the material into bits, however, changes the equation. In one study, a team led by Allison L. Steiner of the University of Michigan looked at how pollen fragments from ragweed and several trees can nucleate cloud droplets. In the other study, a group led by Daniel O’Sullivan and Ben J. Murray of the University of Leeds, in England, investigated ice formation from fragments of birch pollen and Fusarium fungus. Including the effect of the fragments in weather and climate change models could help improve understanding of feedback between vegetation and clouds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Untangling Sea Spray Aerosol Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sea Spray Aerosol Chemistry Clarified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Minor Dust Mineral May Be Key Ice Seed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE