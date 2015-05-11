Goodyear Will Use PPG Silica

Goodyear Tire & Rubber will use PPG’s novel Agilon performance silica in its EfficientGrip tires, a line of high-performance sport-utility vehicle tires set to debut in Latin America later this month. PPG calls Agilon a chemically modified precipitated silica, which it formulates by precipitating silica and silane together. PPG says the silica can improve fuel efficiency, tire traction, and tread wear by as much as 10% versus other silica-silane compounds.
