Hung Yu Chen, 85, an industrial R&D chemist, died on Jan. 27 in Morton Grove, Ill., after a stroke.
A native of Ningbo, China, Chen earned a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1952 from National Taiwan University. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1960 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, under Herbert S. Gutowsky.
After a postdoctoral stint at the University of Utah, Chen began a long career as a researcher at Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Akron, Ohio. In the 1960s, he worked with Nissim Calderon and Kenneth Scott on research that resulted in a paper in Tetrahedron Letters, “Olefin metathesis—A novel reaction for skeletal transformations of unsaturated hydrocarbons” (1967, DOI: 10.1016/S0040-4039(01)89881-6). Chen retired in 1984.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1961.
Chen is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lu-Chi; sons, David, Peter, and Bruce; daughter, Alice; and 13 grandchildren.
