Lilly To Open Cambridge Hub

Eli Lilly & Co. is joining the rest of its big pharma competitors by establishing a presence in Cambridge, Mass. Looking to capitalize on the vast academic and biotech talent in the area, the Indianapolis-based firm will open a drug delivery and device innovation center in Kendall Square. Lilly has already begun building the labs, which will increase its delivery and device R&D space by almost 50% when they open at the end of the year. Some 30 scientists and engineers will be hired over the next two years for the Cambridge site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter