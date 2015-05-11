Merck Teams With PeptiDream

Merck & Co. and Tokyo-based PeptiDream have formed a drug discovery and optimization partnership. The companies will use PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System technology to generate macrocylic/constrained peptides against multiple targets of interest to Merck. Financial terms haven’t been disclosed. PeptiDream has similar collaborations with Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, and other major drug firms.
