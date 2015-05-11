Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

NMR Method Detects Glycosylations On Intact Proteins

Posttranslational Modifications: 2-D spectra yield fingerprints that identify stereochemistry and linkages of protein glycosylations

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mario Schubert
Two-dimensional NMR spectra provide a fingerprint to identify glycosylation posttranslational modifications on proteins.
Ribbon structure of glycosylated protein and a two-dimensional NMR spectrum.
Credit: Mario Schubert
Two-dimensional NMR spectra provide a fingerprint to identify glycosylation posttranslational modifications on proteins.

Glycosylation is the most abundant type of protein posttranslational modification. However, there’s no direct method for characterizing the chemical changes. Mass spectrometry methods, which require enzymatic digestion of the protein, can reveal the location and composition of a glycosylation, but they can’t determine the exact stereochemistry or glycosidic linkage. Mario Schubert, Michal J. Walczak, and coworkers at ETH Zurich have reported a simple and direct nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy method for detecting and characterizing intact glycosylated proteins (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201502093). For each protein, the researchers collect a pair of two-dimensional NMR spectra—1H-1H and 1H-13C. The distinctive patterns reveal the saccharide types and linkages in each glycosylation. The analysis takes place under denaturing conditions, so the chemical shifts for all the amino acids reflect random coil structures. Any deviations from the random coil pattern indicate modifications. The team used the method to analyze glycosylated proteins from bacteria, fungi, plants, and animals. The approach works well for glycans containing up to about 20 saccharides. Because the new method can’t be used to assign a modification’s location on the protein sequence, it will be complementary to mass spec techniques.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-molecule method identifies proteins in mixtures﻿
Proteomics goes native
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid method sequences carbohydrates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE