Panera Is Latest To Cull Ingredients

Following other food companies and restaurants, Panera Bread says it will remove numerous artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives from its products by the end of 2016. Panera says it’s the first national restaurant company in the U.S. to publish a list of ingredients that will be removed from, or never appear in, its menu items. The Subway sandwich chain made news a year ago when, under pressure from “Food Babe” blogger Vani Hari, it promised to remove the dough conditioner azodicarbonamide from its breads. More recently, Kraft said it would remove artificial colors from its boxed macaroni and cheese.
