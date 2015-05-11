Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Peter A. S. Smith

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Peter A. S. Smith, 94, a professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Michigan who lived in Dexter, Mich., died on Nov. 29, 2014.

Born in London, Smith received a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1941. He then moved to the University of Michigan, where he worked with Werner Bachmann in the Office of Scientific Research & Development, a federal agency created for military purposes during World War II.

While at Michigan, Smith received a Ph.D. in 1944 before becoming an instructor in the university’s chemistry department. He was promoted to assistant professor in 1948 and full professor in 1959.

Smith’s research focused on the chemistry of organic nitrogen compounds, especially organic azides. He retired in 1990.

He served as book review editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society from 1971 until 1990 and chair of the Commission on Nomenclature for the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry from 1988 until 1991.

The University of Michigan held a symposium in Smith’s honor in 1991 and also established the Peter A. S. Smith Graduate Fellowship.

An expert on Egyptian philately, Smith received the Crawford Medal in 2000 from the Royal Philatelic Society London for his book “Egypt: Stamps and Postal History.” He was editor emeritus of the Collectors Club Philatelist.

Smith is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Mary; their son, Kent; daughter, Leslie Nyckel; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

William F. Kieffer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William B. Smith
Alan R. Bandy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE