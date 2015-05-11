Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Toward A Better Photosynthesis Mimic

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Scientists achieve the closest structural mimic of the oxygen-evolving complex of photosystem II reported to date

by Bethany Halford
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Two catalyst active sites compared side by side.
Credit: Science
The Mn4CaO4 cluster of the oxygen-evolving complex in its protein environment (left) and the new artificial version (right). Mn = purple, Ca = green, O = orange, N = blue, C = yellow; H atoms and pivalic CH3 groups are omitted for clarity.

The protein complex known as photosystem II plays a leading role in photosynthesis. One component of this protein, known as the oxygen-evolving complex, splits water into oxygen along with electrons and protons that are eventually used to convert carbon dioxide into organic compounds. Scientists have long sought to mimic this process by making artificial versions of the metal cluster at the heart of the oxygen-evolving complex. A team led by Chunxi Zhang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hongxing Dong of China’s Harbin Engineering University, and Holger Dau of Free University Berlin now report a version of the metal cluster that’s structurally closer to the natural version than any other mimic that’s been reported to date (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaa6550). The oxygen-evolving complex’s center is made up of a Mn4CaO4 cluster, which has a cubane Mn3CaO4 core and a dangling Mn. In the natural system, the dangling metal is linked to the cubane by two oxo bridges. In the new artificial system, the metal has only one oxo bridge. The researchers say this artificial system is a first step toward even closer mimics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boron’s Ambidextrous Ways
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists Catch Damage-Free Glimpse Of Photosynthesis Complex
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Structure Solved With Carbon Monoxide Bound

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE