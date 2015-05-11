Advertisement

People

William Hulstrunk

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Most Popular in People

William Hulstrunk, 88, an industrial engineer from Millburn, N.J., died on March 1.

A lifelong New Jersey resident, Hulstrunk served in the Army during World War II as an X-ray technician at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Upsala College in East Orange, N.J., in 1948.

Hulstrunk began his career as a research chemist in the protective coatings division of Pittsburgh Plate Glass. He subsequently joined RCA, from which he retired in 1980 as a solid-state design engineer. He was credited with several patents.

He joined ACS in 1949 and was an emeritus member.

An avid spelunker, Hulstrunk was instrumental in producing “The Spelunker,” the first wild cave exploration film shot in the U.S., in 1952. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Millburn Fire Department.

Hulstrunk is survived by his second wife, Sallisteen; sister, Elaine; and brother, Alfred. Hulstrunk’s first wife, Odena, to whom he was married for 53 years, predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

