Abbreviation, Acronym, Or Initialism?

I read with some amusement the letter from John Neumeyer regarding the use of acronyms in the literature without identifying their meaning (C&EN, March 30, page 2). I used to believe that any combination of letters used to identify something was an acronym until a boss of mine pointed me to the dictionary definition, which says the letters must form something that can be pronounced as a word. All of Neumeyer’s examples would meet this criterion except his last: GMO.
Jon Green
Morrisville, N.C.
