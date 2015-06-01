Advertisement

June 1, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 22
Most Popular in Business

Chemtura will license its Emerald Innovation 1000 flame retardants to Tosoh for manufacture and distribution in Japan. The Chemtura products are meant to replace decabromodiphenylether and decabromodiphenylethane flame retardants.

Eastman Chemical is supplying its Amphora 3-D copolyester polymer for use in n-vent, a 3-D printing filament being launched by Taulman 3-D. Eastman says the new filament is suited for creating aesthetic objects such as vases.

DSM and Zhejiang NHU are forming a joint venture to develop engineering plastic compounds made mostly from polyphenylene sulfide supplied by NHU. Based in Xinchang, 150 miles south of Shanghai, NHU produces food and feed additives, flavors, aroma chemicals, and a range of polymers.

Chemours, the DuPont performance chemicals business that will soon be spun off to shareholders, has named E. Bryan Snell president of its titanium dioxide business. Snell replaces B. C. Chong, who is pursuing other career opportunities.

KMCO, a specialty chemical maker in Crosby, Texas, has appointed John C. Foley as president and CEO. Foley was previously vice president of Solvay’s Novecare business in North America. Owner Resource Group, a private equity firm, owns a majority stake in KMCO.

Lanxess will supply its Keltan Eco ethylene-propylene-diene monomer rubber to Freudenberg Sealing Technologies for use in making rubber seals. Up to 70% of the ethylene in Keltan Eco is derived from sugarcane, Lanxess says.

Sciex will work with New Objective to advance mass spectrometry capabilities for proteomics and other studies. The two Massachusetts-based firms will offer New Objective’s nanospray ionization sources on MS instruments from Sciex to increase sensitivity when sample sizes are limited.

Amgen has ended its pact with AstraZeneca to develop brodalumab, an antibody that blocks the IL-17 receptor. Amgen’s decision was prompted by reports of suicidal ideation in Phase III trials of brodalumab to treat psoriasis and arthritis. AstraZeneca is now considering the drug’s fate.

