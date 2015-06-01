Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chinese Consortium To Buy Californian Biotech Firm Ambrx

Investment: Consortium members see benefits in firm’s unnatural amino acid technology for creating antibody-drug conjugates

by Jean-François Tremblay
June 1, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A Chinese consortium has agreed to acquire Ambrx, a San Diego-based biotech firm that harnesses nonnative amino acids to create drugs known as bioconjugates.

The consortium is made up of several prominent Chinese firms including Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, one of China’s largest drugmakers; WuXi PharmaTech, the world’s largest drug contract research organization; and China Everbright, an investment firm controlled by the Chinese government. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A spin-off from the California labs of Scripps Research Institute chemist Peter G. Schultz, Ambrx develops antibody-drug conjugates and other bioconjugates. Several of its drug candidates are undergoing clinical trials. Its pipeline also includes, at the preclinical stage, a therapeutic protein for weight management.

Fosun says the acquisition will strengthen its own drug discovery efforts. WuXi expects that access to Ambrx technology will help it better serve customers worldwide.

Jimmy Wei, a partner in the Shanghai office of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, says it makes sense today for Chinese firms to buy assets overseas. “The [market] valuation of companies in China is far higher than in Europe or the U.S.,” he says. In recent months, this financial strength has led many Chinese players to look for Western biotech firms they could acquire, he adds.

Ambrx has ongoing research pacts with major drug companies that have collectively provided it with more than $200 million in funding, but it has been looking for additional funds for some time. It tried unsuccessfully last year to raise up to $70 million by listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis puts another $180 million into peptide-drug conjugate deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
WuXi, ShangPharma seek Chinese listings
Management Moves On WuXi PharmaTech Buyout

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE