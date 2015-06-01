David G. Karraker, 91, a retired Savannah River National Laboratory researcher, died in Aiken, S.C., on Feb. 27.
Born in Anna, Ill., Karraker served in the Army during World War II. He completed a B.S. in chemistry and mathematics from Southern Illinois University in 1947 and a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1950.
Early in his career, he worked at Argonne National Laboratory before joining Oak Ridge National Laboratory. In 1953, he moved to Savannah River National Laboratory, where he would remain for 53 years.
Karraker was an authority on actinide chemistry, according to colleagues. He also developed expertise in Mössbauer spectroscopy, focusing on the study of neptunium.
Karraker joined ACS in 1958 and was an emeritus member.
According to his family, he enjoyed playing tennis and duplicate bridge, listening to jazz, reading, raising camellias, and traveling overseas.
Karraker’s wife of 62 years, Mildred, died in 2011. He is survived by his son, Mark; daughters, Emily Owens and Frances French; and six granddaughters.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter