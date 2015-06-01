Fast-Food Ingredient Vows Proliferate

Taco Bell and Pizza Hut—both owned by Yum! Brands—say they will remove artificial flavors and colors from their menus this year. “Today’s customers want simplicity, transparency, and choice in the foods they eat,” Taco Bell says. The company will stop using trans fats and purchase certified sustainable palm oil. It plans to remove artificial preservatives and other additives by the end of 2017. Pizza Hut announced a similar plan. Last month, Panera Bread said it would remove a host of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives by the end of 2016.
