ICL Selling Unit To Investment Firm

Israel Chemicals Ltd. will sell its pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and gypsum business to the private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. The Germany-based ICL business makes active ingredients for antacids and antiperspirants and products for dental applications. The sale, ICL says, will help it focus on agriculture, food, and engineered materials. In March, One Rock invested in the organophosphonates maker Compass Chemical.
