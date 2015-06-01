James A. Kiernan Jr., 94, a retired Merck & Co. executive, died at his home in Naples, Fla., on April 17.
After growing up in Maplewood, N.J., Kiernan earned a B.A. in chemistry from Cornell University in 1942. He served in the Navy during World War II as a communications officer on the U.S.S. Picket in the Pacific Fleet.
Kiernan then carved out a 40-year career with Merck, working primarily at various locations in New Jersey. For five years, he was managing director of the firm’s pharmaceutical facility in São Paulo, Brazil. He was an emeritus, 72-year member of ACS.
He was a life master bridge player and a longtime member of Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., where he won numerous tournaments.
Kiernan is survived by his son, James III; daughters, Mia Laughlin and Kristina; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. His wife of 62 years, Patricia, predeceased him in 2005.
