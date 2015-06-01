Juno, Editas Form Cell Therapy Pact

In a pact that combines two hot technologies, the T-cell-based therapies developer Juno Therapeutics will pay $25 million to Editas Medicine to use its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing capabilities. Editas also will get $22 million in R&D support over the next five years. Juno genetically engineers a cancer patient’s T cells to detect and kill diseased cells. Gene-editing technology from Editas could help broaden the effectiveness of the engineered T cells beyond certain blood cancers to solid tumors.
