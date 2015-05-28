Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

The Montreal Protocol Is Healing Earth’s Ozone Hole

Climate Science: Study shows what the planet’s protective ozone layer might look like if destructive halocarbons had not been phased out

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 28, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

THINNER AT THE SOUTH POLE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
The Antarctic ozone hole (values in dobson units with greater depletion in blue) as it would have been with (top) and without (bottom) the Montreal protocol.
Model shows the Antarctic ozone hole (values in dobson units with greater depletion in blue) as it would have been with (top) and without (bottom) the Montreal protocol.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
The Antarctic ozone hole (values in dobson units with greater depletion in blue) as it would have been with (top) and without (bottom) the Montreal protocol.

Saving Earth’s protective stratospheric ozone layer from destruction was a major environmental crusade 30 years ago, leading to the regulation of halocarbons and other ozone-depleting substances. But what would Earth look like today if the 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer—the international agreement that restricted halocarbon refrigerants, solvents, and aerosol-can propellants—had not been put into force?

The grim outcome has been predicted with an advanced atmospheric chemistry model by researchers led by Martyn P. Chipperfield of the University of Leeds, in England (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms8233). The team found that the Antarctic ozone hole would have grown by an additional 40% by 2013. Their model also predicts that continued use of ozone-depleting substances would have thinned the ozone layer elsewhere around the globe by about 15%. And Arctic ozone holes would have become a regular occurrence. The Leeds model shows that the Antarctic ozone hole is instead on track to disappear by about 2050.

“It is indeed very rewarding to read that the Montreal protocol has already had a positive effect on our planet,” says Mario J. Molina, a chemistry professor at the University of California, San Diego.

In 1974, Molina and F. Sherwood Rowland predicted how halocarbons could chew away Earth’s protective ozone layer by disrupting the sunlight-driven chain reactions that form ozone. Their prediction came true when an ozone hole was first reported over Antarctica in 1985.

For people, the danger from ozone layer depletion is increased exposure to the sun’s damaging ultraviolet radiation. Ozone depletion also contributes to global warming.

With the Montreal protocol in place, halocarbon atmospheric concentrations peaked in 1993 and have since declined. The 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recognized Molina, Rowland, and Paul J. Crutzen (who worked on the role of nitrogen oxides) for their contributions toward averting an environmental catastrophe.

“The ozone story shows that once an environmental problem is identified it is possible for the scientific community to develop the necessary evidence and work together with decision-makers in government to address the challenge,” Molina tells C&EN. “That gives me hope that eventually issues such as climate change will be successfully addressed as well.”

SUNBURNED
The Montreal Protocol prevented an increase in Earth’s surface UV index, from about 20% over Antarctica to about 5% in the tropics.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
The Leeds model predicts that the Montreal Protocol has prevented an increase in Earth’s surface ultraviolet index of about 20% in Antarctica and about 5% in the tropics.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recovery of the ozone layer could face minor setbacks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oceans will become CFC-11 source
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leaks of CFCs threaten ozone layer recovery and climate, researchers say

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE