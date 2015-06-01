PureTech To Go Public Via London Offering

PureTech Health, a Boston-based tech-transfer and investment firm, intends to raise at least $160 million in an initial public offering of stock on the London Stock Exchange. The firm uses a network of more than 50 entrepreneurs and scientists across multiple disciplines to find and assess scientific and technological advances. It claims to evaluate more than 650 ideas per year and currently has 12 life sciences companies in its portfolio. A similar company, Boston-based Allied Minds, raised $212 million in mid-2014 through its London IPO.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter