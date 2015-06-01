Remembering A Beloved Professor

I’m writing in response to the obituary of Hans H. Baer (C&EN, March 9, page 50). I was one of Baer’s first-year organic chemistry students at the University of Ottawa in the late 1980s. His knowledge and warmth in teaching organic chemistry was so deeply rooted that it fostered a genuine environment for learning. His contributions in the classroom have resulted in the training of many highly technical individuals in science, engineering, law, and medicine. He was a deeply respected and adored professor and will be missed dearly.
A. Victoria Nawaby
Grand Prairie, Texas
