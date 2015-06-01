Renewable Base Oils Make Their Debut

Novvi, a joint venture between biobased chemicals firm Amyris and Brazilian agriculture company Cosan, says it will begin selling two 100% renewable oil products derived from sugar. The oils—a poly-α-olefin and another base oil—are targeted for use in mass-market products including lubricants and motor oils. Traditional poly-α-olefins are made from ethylene; the Novvi product is made by oligomerizing and hydrogenating farnesene, a biobased C15 molecule made by Amyris.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter