Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Tetrafluoroethylene Is Good For More Than Just Teflon

Fluorine Chemistry: Two groups report new approaches for using the fluorinated olefin as a reagent in organic synthesis

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 1, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) has long been used as an economical feedstock for making fluorinated polymers. Researchers have also used the fluorinated olefin as a starting material in organic synthesis, but the chemistry remains relatively underdeveloped. Two research teams are now reporting reactions that broaden the scope of TFE’s use as a reagent. In one case, a team led by Masato Ohashi and Sensuke Ogoshi of Osaka University, in Japan, has used TFE in nickel-catalyzed reactions with ethylene and aldehydes to make fluorinated aldehydes and ketones and with ethylene and other alkenes to make α-olefins with fluoroalkyl chains. The reactions proceed through an unprecedented five-membered “nickelacyclic” intermediate (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b03587; Organometallics 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.organomet.5b00218). In a second case, Yusuke Takahira and Yoshitomi Morizawa of Asahi Glass, in Yokohama, Japan, have used TFE and other fluoroolefins in ruthenium carbene-catalyzed cross-metathesis reactions with enol ethers to make ether-functionalized fluorinated olefins (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b03342). The Asahi researchers believe their method of combining inexpensive fluoroolefins with a hydrocarbon counterpart will enable easy synthesis of new fluorinated building blocks for polymeric materials and medicinal chemistry.

Chemical reaction scheme of tetrafluoroethylene.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new edition of fluoroalkyl additions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First direct catalytic difluoromethylations from chlorodifluoromethane
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE