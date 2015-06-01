William P. O'Conner Jr.

William P. O’Connor Jr., 61, a retired industrial chemist, died in Pittsburgh on March 29 from complications after a stroke.
Born in Munich to American parents, O’Connor received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1979. He earned a master’s degree in chemistry from Duquesne University in 1989 and an M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business in 2000.
O’Connor spent most of his career as a research chemist with Neville Chemical in Pittsburgh before retiring in 2005. He joined ACS in 1982.
He loved chemistry and had a variety of other interests, including music, according to his fiancée and lifelong companion, Joyce Bevc. He played drums in several bands.
In addition to Bevc, survivors include his sister, Mary Elyse Kaye, and his niece and nephews.
