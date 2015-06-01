WuXi Enters Lab Chemicals Market

The Chinese pharmaceutical services firm WuXi PharmaTech has launched an online platform for selling lab chemicals. LabNetwork aims to market to researchers worldwide WuXi’s catalog of more than 112,000 screening compounds, building blocks, and other compounds. LabNetwork also gives researchers access to roughly 200,000 compounds made by outside lab chemicals suppliers. WuXi says it will add other companies’ catalogs to LabNetwork in the coming months.
