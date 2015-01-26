Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Policy And Politics

January 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Jan. 5, page 4: Contributions to the ACS Scholars Program over the past 20 years were understated. The total as of December 2014 was $8.5 million, rather than $3.5 million.

I enjoyed reading “C&EN Talks with Shaughnessy Naughton” and learning about her political action committee activities aimed at getting scientists elected to public office (C&EN, Oct. 27, 2014, page 24). It’s about time we start taking political issues and activities seriously in this country—we’ve been misled and sold out by various wannabes who simply don’t know what they’re talking about for far too long.

But this raises some questions regarding what ACS is doing (or not doing) at the division level: Wouldn’t it make sense to form a Division on Science in the Public Interest or perhaps roll that idea into one of the already existing divisions that have that interest? Would it make sense for ACS to issue a view on global climate change/warming as a check on what the self-appointed official organizations are doing? Since science is not a vote but a process for learning, would it be appropriate for ACS to weigh in on how “science” is used to make public policy?

Editor’s note: ACS does, in fact, have a public policy statement on climate change; see http://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/policy/publicpolicies/promote/globalclimate change.html.

Lou Floyd
Independence, Ohio

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Comment: Advocacy can happen anywhere at anytime
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Announcing a new ChemLuminary Award on sustainability
Tired Of Politicking

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE