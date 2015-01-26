Ashland Gets New Fix On Hair

Ashland has launched a hairstyling polymer, dubbed Advantage 4910, for use in aerosol sprays. Ashland gained the ability to make the octylacrylamide/acrylates/butylaminoethyl methacrylate copolymer, hitherto only available from AkzoNobel, after developing its own technology to make a key monomer, N-tert-octylacrylamide. Blended with other polymers in Ashland’s line, Advantage 4910 can be used to modify the hold time, stiffness, and texture offered by hair sprays.
