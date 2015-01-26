BASF Invests In Polymer, Precursors

BASF will spend up to $65 million to boost output of polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) and the precursor N-vinylpyrrolidone. The company says it will add up to 6,000 metric tons per year of PVP capacity by revamping plants in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Geismar, La., and by adding PVP production in Shanghai. PVP is a binding polymer used in drug and personal care products. Separately, BASF is increasing capacity for the starting material 1,4-butanediol by 10% at its Geismar site.
