Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biobutanol Firms Chart Diverging Paths

Biobased Chemicals: Green Biologics is bullish as Gevo cuts costs to survive

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

For years, industrial biotech companies have sought to make renewable chemicals by repurposing the corn fermentation capabilities of underutilized fuel ethanol plants. As recent news from two firms pursuing renewable butanol shows, investors love the idea, but executing it can be hard.

Green Biologics, a start-up based in Abingdon, England, says it just raised $42 million in venture capital and $34 million in debt financing. Investors apparently like its plan to produce 1-butanol and acetone at an ethanol plant it acquired late last year in Little Falls, Minn.

Gevo, meanwhile, has been making biobased isobutyl alcohol at a former ethanol plant in Luverne, Minn., since 2012. But it has had setbacks in producing large quantities of the chemical. The publicly traded firm told investors it is making isobutyl alcohol in only one of four fermentors at the plant, resulting in roughly 50,000 gal of output in 2014. At one time Gevo had hoped to make 18 million gal per year.

1-Butanol is an intermediate for coatings and textiles, whereas isobutyl alcohol is mainly used as a solvent. Both Green Biologics and Gevo are initially marketing their products as fuels and fuel additives.

Although Green Biologics doesn’t expect to start production until next year, executives contend their firm will transform the global chemical market.

In contrast, the more mature Gevo is focused on cost cutting and has laid off 23 of 56 employees at its Englewood, Colo., headquarters. Gevo’s modest goals for 2015 are to recruit at least one licensee for its technology, establish partnerships, and defend its patents from rival biobased isobutyl alcohol maker Butamax.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant is latest firm to pull out of cellulosic ethanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased chemical maker Green Biologics shuts down
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
No buyer for succinic acid maker BioAmber

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE