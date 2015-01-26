Borealis Technologies Go To Casale

The engineering firm Casale has acquired a suite of fertilizer-related technologies from the commodity chemical maker Borealis. Under the deal, Casale gets nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, and urea ammonium nitrate processes. Casale says the technologies are a logical extension of its core business of building and refurbishing methanol, ammonia, and urea plants. Borealis and Casale will cooperate on technology development.
