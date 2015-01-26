Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

C. Michael Elliott

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

C. Michael Elliott, 64, professor of chemistry and College of Natural Sciences Professor Laureate at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, died on July 2, 2014.

Born in Cedartown, Ga., Elliott earned a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1971 from Davidson College in North Carolina and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1975 from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He completed his postdoctoral work at Stanford University under James P. Collman.

After serving as an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Elliott joined Colorado State as an associate professor of chemistry in 1981.

Elliott was chemistry department chair from 1999 to 2003. Beginning in 2008, he served as codirector of the Center for Revolutionary Solar Photoconversion within the Colorado Renewable Energy Collaboratory, a research consortium of the Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

During more than 30 years of research in electron-transfer reactions, photochemistry, and electrochemistry, Elliott focused on transition-metal complexes with renewable energy applications in redox-active polymer materials, materials with novel electronic properties, redox catalysis, and sensors. He held U.S. and international patents and is credited with more than 120 publications.

Elliott loved spending time with students, advising more than 40 Ph.D. and M.S. students and mentoring countless others.

He was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and received the Phillips Petroleum Award for Excellence in Research & Teaching in 1985 and the Outstanding Science Mentor Award from Colorado State University in 2005. Elliott joined ACS in 1972.

Elliott was known for his forthright and honest approach to all things in life. His wry sense of humor, intense dedication, and no-nonsense attitude endeared him to many.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth; his stepson, Trey Tanner; his sister, Sally Sasser; and three grandsons.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Ralph A. Carabetta
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William E. Schmidt
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rollie J. Myers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE