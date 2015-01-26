Curis, Aurigene Join For Oncology Drugs

Curis has signed an agreement giving it the right to license multiple small-molecule oncology drug candidates discovered by India’s Aurigene Discovery Technologies. The first two compounds up for license are an antagonist of PD-L1 in the immuno-oncology field and an inhibitor of IRAK4 in the precision oncology field. Curis has issued to Aurigene shares of Curis stock valued at roughly $25 million and will make up to $42.5 million in milestone payments for each of the two programs.
