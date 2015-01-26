DANI Purchases Spectra Analysis

DANI Instruments, an Italian gas chromatography instrumentation firm, has bought Spectra Analysis Instruments of Marlborough, Mass. The acquisition gives DANI its first U.S. operations, which will sell products from the combined company. Spectra Analysis develops solid-phase infrared spectroscopy detectors for gas and liquid chromatography instruments. Its detectors are used routinely in forensic and materials characterization labs, according to DANI.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter