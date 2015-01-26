Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award For Outstanding Achievement In Mass Spectrometry

by Ann M. Thayer
January 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Kenttämaa
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Hilkka I. Kenttämaa
Photo of Kenttamaa.
Credit: Courtesy of Hilkka I. Kenttämaa

Sponsored by Waters Corp.

Hilkka I. Kenttämaa works at the interface of analytical and physical organic chemistry and is highly respected in both worlds, her colleagues say. As a professor at Purdue University, she has focused on studying the reactivity of distonic radical cations. To do so, she has developed methods to make these reactive species, as well as mass spectrometry techniques to observe their interactions with large molecules.

Kenttämaa’s desire to draw on different disciplines emerged while she was a university student. Although both parents were chemists, she intended to study mathematics in her native Finland. However, she explored different areas of science and eventually “drifted into chemistry,” she says, finding a combination of theory and practicality very appealing.

“I love reaction mechanisms and I love solving problems,” which makes a blend of analytical and organic chemistry “absolutely perfect,” Kenttämaa says. And in what she considers an added bonus, her chosen field also allows her to connect to real-world problems.

“I find it is really rewarding to solve important industrial problems and to interact with industrial chemists,” she says. Today, many of these chemists are former students who developed a similar enthusiasm after spending time in her large research group. She collaborates with both major oil and pharmaceutical companies.

In the early 1980s when Kenttämaa first came to the U.S. to do research, the existence of distonic radical cations—ions in which the charge and radical sites are separated—had only recently been reported. “I just found them really fascinating,” she says. “At that point they were just a curiosity, but I started designing ways of actually making them, instead of just observing them, and exploring their chemical properties.”

Kenttämaa’s pioneering studies of distonic radical cations, as well as her groundbreaking development of laser-induced acoustic desorption (LIAD), have had major impacts across many areas, according to University of Colorado chemistry professor Veronica M. Bierbaum.

In physical organic chemistry, Kenttämaa’s research has improved the understanding of the reactivity of mono- and polyradicals, such as bi-, tri-, and tetraradicals. Likewise, organic synthesis has benefited through a greater ability to control the outcome of radical reactions. And her methods have helped reveal the mechanisms of radical-induced damage to biopolymers, such as DNA.

Meanwhile, the development of novel LIAD mass spectrometry research tools has found application much beyond her own work. LIAD allows for the evaporation of biopolymers and hydrocarbons as neutral, unfragmented molecules into mass spectrometers for fundamental ion-molecule reaction studies. In particular, the achievement has had a profound impact on the petroleum industry’s ability to study complex mixtures of nonvolatile hydrocarbon mixtures.

Not surprisingly, Kenttämaa is a member of both the ACS Divisions of Analytical Chemistry and of Organic Chemistry and has been on the editorial boards of journals in both fields. She is a member of the Finnish Chemical Society and has served on the board of directors of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry.

Kenttämaa received her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in organic chemistry from the University of Helsinki. After finishing her postdoctoral appointment at Purdue, she joined the faculty in 1989. Kenttämaa was named to the Finnish Academy of Science & Letters in 2004.

Kenttämaa will present her award address before the Division of Analytical Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geraldine Richmond named 2018 Priestley Medalist
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist To Head NSF Directorate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pittcon Awards 2010: Lane C. Sander

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE