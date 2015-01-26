India’s Piramal Buys Kentucky Drug Labs

Piramal Enterprises has acquired the contract manufacturer Coldstream Laboratories for $31 million. Founded in 2007 and previously majority owned by the University of Kentucky Research Foundation, Coldstream manufactures sterile liquid and lyophilized finished drugs for clinical trials and commercial use. It had sales of about $14 million last year and claims expertise in high-potency and cytotoxic compounds, including antibody-drug conjugates. Piramal says Coldstream will become part of its contract development and manufacturing unit.
