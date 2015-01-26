JEOL, UC Irvine Join For Materials R&D

The Japanese instrumentation firm JEOL and the University of California’s Irvine Materials Research Institute are joining to create an electron microscopy and materials science research center. To be known as the JEOL Center for Nanoscale Solutions, the center will house three JEOL transmission electron microscopes. They will be used to probe the atomic structure and properties of materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter