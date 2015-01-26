Advertisement

ACS News

Project SEED Applications Open

by Linda Wang
January 26, 2015
ACS Project SEED is seeking institutions to sponsor students for summer research projects at their universities. Project SEED encourages economically disadvantaged high school students to study chemistry by providing them an opportunity to conduct mentored research in academic, industry, or government laboratories. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Applications are also being accepted for the 2015–16 Project SEED College Scholarships. These one-year, nonrenewable college scholarships are open to high school seniors who have participated in ACS Project SEED. Award recipients must pursue a major in chemistry or a chemical-related field. Students accepting this award must take two semesters of chemistry during their freshman year, beginning in the fall of 2015. The deadline to apply is March 6.

For more information about these opportunities, visit www.acs.org/projectseed.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

