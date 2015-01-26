Project SEED Applications Open

ACS Project SEED is seeking institutions to sponsor students for summer research projects at their universities. Project SEED encourages economically disadvantaged high school students to study chemistry by providing them an opportunity to conduct mentored research in academic, industry, or government laboratories. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Applications are also being accepted for the 2015–16 Project SEED College Scholarships. These one-year, nonrenewable college scholarships are open to high school seniors who have participated in ACS Project SEED. Award recipients must pursue a major in chemistry or a chemical-related field. Students accepting this award must take two semesters of chemistry during their freshman year, beginning in the fall of 2015. The deadline to apply is March 6.
For more information about these opportunities, visit www.acs.org/projectseed.
