Robert D. Juve Sr., 97, a retired technical director, died Nov. 12, 2014, in Akron, Ohio.
A lifetime resident of the Akron area, Juve earned a B.S. degree in chemical engineering at Purdue University.
Beginning his career at Goodyear Tire & Rubber, he spent 11 years working in synthetic rubber research and 29 years in tire manufacturing. After his retirement as technical director of Mohawk Rubber Co. in 1979, Juve worked as a consultant for 12 years. He was an emeritus, 75-year member of ACS.
He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed wood carving and making furniture. He was an active member of Copley United Methodist Church.
Juve was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and his companion, Virginia Carrell. He is survived by his daughters, Jenifer Hemstead and Kristina Klinkosh; son, Robert Jr.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter