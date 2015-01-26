Roche To Acquire France’s Trophos

Roche has agreed to pay $140 million up front and up to $400 million more in milestone payments to acquire Trophos, a biotech firm based in Marseille, France. Along with venture capitalists, investors in the 16-year-old company have included the French Muscular Dystrophy Association. Trophos specializes in cholesterol-oxime chemistry. Designed to protect motor nerve cells, its lead compound, olesoxime, is in Phase II clinical trials against spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease. U.S. and European regulators have given orphan drug designation to olesoxime.
