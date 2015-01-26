Sanofi Signs Up Two Biologics Partners

The French drugmaker Sanofi has named Boehringer Ingelheim a partner for the manufacture of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. Under the deal, Sanofi will have access to capacity at Boehringer’s Biberach, Germany, plant, one of the world’s largest biologics production sites. Sanofi notes that 72% of its R&D projects are in biologics, and half of those are monoclonal antibodies. Separately, Sanofi has agreed to use Catalent Pharma Solutions’ SMARTag technology to develop antibody-drug conjugates. Catalent claims the technology yields ADCs with improved toxicity profiles.
