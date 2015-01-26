Teijin DuPont Films Closes Another Plant

Teijin DuPont Films will stop production at a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year polyester films plant in Gifu, Japan, in September 2016. At least 240 staffers in Gifu will be affected by the move, although the joint venture has promised to offer many of them new jobs elsewhere. An R&D center at the site will remain open. The venture has been struggling amid intense competition from producers outside Japan. In December 2013, it closed a films facility in Ibaraki, Japan. The venture will concentrate films production in Utsunomiya, Japan.
