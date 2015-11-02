Air Products Invests In Hydrogen, Helium

Air Products & Chemicals will spend up to $400 million to build a reformer in Baytown, Texas, that converts steam and methane into hydrogen and carbon monoxide, raw materials used by the chemical and refining industries. The plant will be built by a hydrogen alliance between Air Products and the engineering firm Technip. Separately, Air Products won a contract to build a big helium refining plant for RasGas in Qatar. The company says a sales contract for the output of the plant when it opens in 2018 will once again make Air Products the world’s largest helium supplier.
