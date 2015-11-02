Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cabot Corp. will cut 300 jobs globally. That action, taken in response to lower oil prices, slowing demand in Asia and South America, and the strong U.S. dollar, will improve Cabot’s competitiveness to save $50 million next year, the firm says.

Hallstar has acquired fellow ester chemistry expert Fortinbrás based in Jaguariúna, São Paulo, Brazil. The two have complementary products in personal care and industrial specialties. Last year Hallstar acquired the Florasolvs line of natural esters from FloraTech.

Yissum Research, the technology transfer unit of Hebrew University, has created an agricultural inventions investment fund. Called Agrinnovation, the fund has already raised $4 million from investors to advance start-ups from the university in areas including nutrition, cleantech, and veterinary medicine.

Exostar, a developer of cloud computing systems, has received a $10 million investment from the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund. The money will go toward expanding Exostar products that support collaboration among drug companies, health care providers, and other life sciences partners.

Asahi Kasei has set up a committee to investigate faulty piling work performed by a subsidiary that built apartment towers in Yokohama, Japan. The committee will consist of three legal professionals who do not have ties to Asahi, the company says.

Cytec Industries has acquired an equity stake in Penso Holdings, a British maker of composite auto parts. Cytec says the two firms will partner on developing fast-curing materials to accelerate the adoption of composites by the auto industry.

C4X Discovery, a University of Manchester spin-off, has formed a drug discovery pact with the University of Oxford’s Structural Genomics Consortium. The partners will apply C4XD’s NMR-based structure solving technology to potentially therapeutic molecules discovered by SGC Oxford.

Kite Pharma will pay Alpine Immune Sciences $5 million for an exclusive license to two programs that use Alpine’s transmembrane immunomodulatory protein (TIP) technology, which seeks to modulate the “immune synapse,” the point of contact between two immune cells. Kite plans to incorporate the TIP technology into its engineered T-cell therapies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF invests in collagen-targeting peptide firm 3Helix
AI specialist Atomwise signs with Bridge Biotherapeutics
Synthetic Genomics boosts RNA vaccines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE