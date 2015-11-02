C&EN Wins Folio: Awards

C &EN took home two prizes in the 2015 Eddie & Ozzie Awards on Oct. 19 during an event in New York City. The awards are given annually by media company Folio: to honor the best design and editorial work in the magazine and publishing industry. The awards contest is the largest in magazine publishing, with approximately 2,800 entries competing for a chance at roughly 250 awards in 33 categories.
The following C&EN products received awards in two different categories:
◾ C&EN’s “Speaking of Chemistry” video series won an Eddie Digital award in the association/nonprofit—video category.
◾ C&EN Senior Editor Sarah Everts’s article “When Chemicals Became Weapons of War” (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 8) won an Eddie award in the association/nonprofit (business-to-business)—single article—six or more issues category.
In addition, C&EN Senior Editor Alex Scott’s article “Chemistry’s Electric Opportunity” (C&EN, July 14, 2014, page 11) won an honorable mention in the association/nonprofit (business-to-business)—single article—less than six issues category.
Stephanie Holland, manager of advertising sales and marketing for C&EN, was among the 2015 Folio: 100 honorees, which recognizes the magazine and media industry’s most innovative entrepreneurs and market shaker-uppers.
“We are immensely proud of C&EN’s two Folio: awards this year, which showcase the extraordinary breadth of talent on the team,” says Kevin A. Davies, vice president of business development and publisher of C&EN, which is published by the American Chemical Society.
