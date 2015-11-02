Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

C&EN Wins Folio: Awards

by Linda Wang
November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

C &EN took home two prizes in the 2015 Eddie & Ozzie Awards on Oct. 19 during an event in New York City. The awards are given annually by media company Folio: to honor the best design and editorial work in the magazine and publishing industry. The awards contest is the largest in magazine publishing, with approximately 2,800 entries competing for a chance at roughly 250 awards in 33 categories.

The following C&EN products received awards in two different categories:

◾ C&EN’s “Speaking of Chemistry” video series won an Eddie Digital award in the association/nonprofit—video category.

◾ C&EN Senior Editor Sarah Everts’s article “When Chemicals Became Weapons of War” (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 8) won an Eddie award in the association/nonprofit (business-to-business)—single article—six or more issues category.

In addition, C&EN Senior Editor Alex Scott’s article “Chemistry’s Electric Opportunity” (C&EN, July 14, 2014, page 11) won an honorable mention in the association/nonprofit (business-to-business)—single article—less than six issues category.

Stephanie Holland, manager of advertising sales and marketing for C&EN, was among the 2015 Folio: 100 honorees, which recognizes the magazine and media industry’s most innovative entrepreneurs and market shaker-uppers.

“We are immensely proud of C&EN’s two Folio: awards this year, which showcase the extraordinary breadth of talent on the team,” says Kevin A. Davies, vice president of business development and publisher of C&EN, which is published by the American Chemical Society.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Rediscover C&EN

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE