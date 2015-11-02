Crispr Therapeutics In Deal With Vertex

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will collaborate with Crispr Therapeutics to use CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing technology to treat genetic causes of human illnesses, such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell disease. Vertex has committed $105 million up front, consisting of $75 million in cash and a $30 million investment in Crispr. In return, Vertex has the right to license up to six new CRISPR/Cas9-based treatments, for which it would make additional payments. Founded in 2013, Crispr has a license to patents from Emmanuelle Charpentier, one of the inventors of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology.
