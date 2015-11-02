Dow Launches New Polyethylene

Dow Chemical has launched a new family of packaging resins called Innate. The linear low-density polyethylene is made in Dow’s solution process using a proprietary catalyst. David Parrillo, the firm’s R&D director for packaging and specialty plastics, says the polymers offer both stiffness and toughness, properties that are often hard to combine. Dow has retrofitted two polyethylene lines, one in the U.S. and one in Europe, to make the products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter