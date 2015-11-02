DuPont Opens Iowa Cellulosic Fuel Plant

For the third year in a row, autumn brings the opening of a commercial–scale cellulosic ethanol facility. Last week DuPont showed off its new plant in Nevada, Iowa. With a capacity of 30 million gal of ethanol made from corn cobs, stems, and leaves, the plant is the world’s largest, DuPont says. The company works with 500 nearby farmers to gather the raw material. DuPont hopes to license its technology to other biofuels makers. The firm follows rivals Beta Renewables, Poet-DSM, and Abengoa in entering the next-generation ethanol market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter