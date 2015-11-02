Ferment At Biobased Chemical Firms

Leadership changes are under way at two industrial biotech companies. In a shake-up at algae-based biofuels maker Algenol, CEO Paul Woods has resigned for what the company says are personal reasons. His successor has not been named. Algenol is also cutting approximately 20% of its workforce. Separately, Elevance Renewable Sciences, which makes specialty chemicals from natural oils, has named Tony Parnell as CEO. He succeeds K’Lynne Johnson, who is now chairman of the company.
